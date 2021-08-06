 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares moved upwards by 18.85% to $24.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock increased by 16.4% to $24.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares increased by 14.18% to $57.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares moved upwards by 11.94% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock rose 8.39% to $32.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock increased by 5.53% to $10.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares fell 10.08% to $41.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares decreased by 10.01% to $18.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) stock decreased by 6.97% to $6.28. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 6.97% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) stock decreased by 5.7% to $19.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock declined by 4.75% to $115.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

