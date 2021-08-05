10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) stock increased by 14.6% to $5.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) stock rose 11.24% to $11.48. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 billion.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock increased by 5.96% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares moved upwards by 4.59% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares rose 3.49% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $463.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares rose 3.32% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock declined by 7.03% to $32.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares fell 6.23% to $44.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) shares fell 3.78% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) shares declined by 2.28% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $876.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
