12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 26.62% to $0.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 14.39% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 9.62% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares rose 5.41% to $60.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares declined by 17.6% to $190.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock fell 12.85% to $176.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares declined by 11.32% to $63.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 11.22% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 10.52% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares declined by 6.35% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.
