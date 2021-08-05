12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $131.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares moved upwards by 14.57% to $25.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 13.01% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock moved upwards by 12.64% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 11.72% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 11.59% to $59.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares decreased by 22.77% to $34.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares declined by 7.43% to $77.3. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock decreased by 4.62% to $640.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock fell 3.86% to $19.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.73% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.71% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
