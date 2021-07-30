 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 2.76% to $36.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) stock increased by 2.35% to $238.64. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 billion.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares rose 1.84% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 9.47% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 5.56% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 5.03% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 3.55% to $55.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 3.54% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 3.31% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.

 

 

 

