12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 40.13% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares increased by 17.59% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock increased by 17.19% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 10.88% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) shares moved upwards by 9.57% to $39.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock rose 8.72% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares decreased by 9.62% to $136.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares declined by 7.89% to $2.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock fell 6.79% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock decreased by 6.69% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock fell 5.54% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.3 million.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares fell 5.13% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

 

 

 

