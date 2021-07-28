 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 37.35% to $8.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $436.1 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 36.89% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 34.68% to $9.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.8 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 18.65% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 7.89% to $57.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 7.67% to $679.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 10.91% to $9.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.6 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 10.02% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 8.37% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares decreased by 3.48% to $26.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 3.27% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares declined by 2.81% to $120.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DQ + BTBT)

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Analyzing Bit Digital's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com