12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 37.35% to $8.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $436.1 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 36.89% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 34.68% to $9.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 18.65% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 7.89% to $57.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 7.67% to $679.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 10.91% to $9.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.6 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 10.02% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 8.37% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares decreased by 3.48% to $26.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 3.27% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares declined by 2.81% to $120.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
