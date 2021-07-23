 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 79.82% to $10.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $139.3 million.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) stock increased by 3.92% to $37.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares increased by 3.54% to $76.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 billion.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 2.7% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $748.16. The company's market cap stands at $311.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 15.41% to $28.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares decreased by 15.32% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.5 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 9.2% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares decreased by 6.67% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.6 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 6.09% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 5.44% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

 

 

 

