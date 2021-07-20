 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares moved upwards by 12.78% to $9.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 7.84% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $229.7 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 5.5% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 3.53% to $24.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 8.43% to $3.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 8.04% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 4.95% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined by 3.45% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.0 million.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares fell 1.8% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock fell 1.4% to $37.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CHPT + AEHL)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com