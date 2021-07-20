 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares rose 8.25% to $5.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock increased by 6.83% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares rose 5.34% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.0 million.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares rose 4.88% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 4.85% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) shares fell 37.48% to $10.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 12.83% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.5 million.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares declined by 6.02% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 5.22% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares fell 3.9% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 3.28% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $174.6 million.

 

 

 

