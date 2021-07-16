 Skip to main content

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares increased by 19.19% to $31.23 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares, making up 370.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 7.52% to $3.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 240.5K shares, making up 54.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $145.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock decreased by 25.28% to $2.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 456.14% of ATA Creativity Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares fell 20.54% to $28.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 878.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 14.57% to $3.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares, making up 75.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.5 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares decreased by 12.41% to $2.19. Trading volume for Yunhong CTI's stock is 505.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 11.9% to $19.33. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 14.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 11.73% to $10.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 75.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

 

 

 

