12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 22.11% to $4.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 17.67% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares rose 13.73% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.8 million.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares rose 5.26% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 4.44% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
Losers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 5.75% to $3.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares declined by 5.56% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.86% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 3.39% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock decreased by 3.01% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock fell 2.94% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $258.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers