12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 22.11% to $4.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares rose 17.67% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares rose 13.73% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.8 million.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares rose 5.26% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares rose 4.44% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 4.0% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 5.75% to $3.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares declined by 5.56% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.86% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 3.39% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock decreased by 3.01% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock fell 2.94% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $258.6 million.

 

 

 

