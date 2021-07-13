12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares rose 66.41% to $11.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock increased by 65.23% to $9.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock moved upwards by 12.25% to $20.88. The company's market cap stands at $820.7 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares rose 9.86% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares rose 8.57% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 22.95% to $13.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
- Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.0 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 4.49% to $40.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 billion.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares declined by 3.23% to $51.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock declined by 2.66% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.3 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 2.47% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
