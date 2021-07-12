 Skip to main content

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares increased by 15.13% to $30.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares increased by 8.92% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.3 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares rose 5.94% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares rose 3.79% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares increased by 3.21% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) stock fell 6.08% to $4.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.
  • Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock decreased by 4.88% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock decreased by 2.77% to $12.65. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 billion.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares decreased by 2.56% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock fell 2.35% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 billion.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock decreased by 2.2% to $19.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

 

 

 

