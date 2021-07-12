12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $4.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 4.92% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 4.33% to $29.58. The company's market cap stands at $572.1 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock increased by 3.7% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $167.6 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 3.47% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $274.3 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined by 28.94% to $0.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 6.78% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock fell 3.01% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 2.77% to $5.63. The company's market cap stands at $373.2 million.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares declined by 2.41% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $202.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 2.03% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.7 million.
