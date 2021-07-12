12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock rose 41.93% to $46.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares moved upwards by 12.08% to $11.04. The company's market cap stands at $265.7 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock rose 9.37% to $25.11. The company's market cap stands at $613.3 million.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares rose 9.27% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 8.79% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares fell 6.8% to $2.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock declined by 6.26% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) shares fell 4.99% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares fell 3.97% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $624.0 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares decreased by 3.75% to $22.11. The company's market cap stands at $334.4 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock decreased by 3.05% to $15.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers