12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock increased by 37.79% to $13.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 17.44% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 11.25% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares moved upwards by 8.93% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 8.11% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares increased by 7.72% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.4 million.
Losers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 9.69% to $8.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 6.64% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 5.33% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock fell 4.0% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 3.78% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock declined by 3.66% to $10.81. The company's market cap stands at $89.3 million.
