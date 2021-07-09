12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares increased by 7.99% to $13.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 6.96% to $18.89. The company's market cap stands at $207.1 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares rose 6.89% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 5.71% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million.
Losers
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock fell 13.02% to $5.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 8.31% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares declined by 7.82% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 6.98% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.82% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 3.82% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
