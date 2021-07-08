9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares rose 3.06% to $4.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.7 million.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock moved upwards by 1.55% to $16.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares increased by 1.52% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
Losers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 9.37% to $5.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares decreased by 8.66% to $24.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares declined by 7.51% to $31.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares declined by 7.19% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock declined by 7.1% to $31.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
