10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock increased by 80.71% to $19.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares increased by 15.38% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares rose 4.69% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares moved upwards by 1.64% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
Losers
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares declined by 20.46% to $26.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock fell 13.64% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares declined by 13.58% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares fell 9.39% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $488.4 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock fell 8.13% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares decreased by 7.49% to $134.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion.
