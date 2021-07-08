11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock rose 26.38% to $7.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares rose 9.93% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 2.79% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 2.17% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock rose 0.66% to $12.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
Losers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 16.04% to $4.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 14.25% to $16.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 12.2% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 11.86% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares decreased by 11.38% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 8.9% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $93.7 million.
