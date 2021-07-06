 Skip to main content

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock increased by 47.5% to $80.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares moved upwards by 16.54% to $6.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares increased by 9.87% to $62.42. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock rose 7.55% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $53.76. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares declined by 7.2% to $11.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock declined by 6.63% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares declined by 4.25% to $114.5. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock fell 3.57% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 billion.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock decreased by 2.83% to $191.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock decreased by 2.69% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $326.6 million.

 

 

 

