12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock moved upwards by 39.93% to $31.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares rose 4.76% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) shares rose 4.04% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $37.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $979.1 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock rose 3.28% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $798.6 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 3.26% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock decreased by 40.62% to $1.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $243.6 million.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock declined by 23.5% to $65.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 12.15% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell 10.44% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares declined by 8.05% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares fell 7.7% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.

 

 

 

