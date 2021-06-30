8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $1.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares increased by 10.09% to $25.85. The company's market cap stands at $389.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 4.75% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock rose 4.48% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.
Losers
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares decreased by 6.26% to $48.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.5 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares decreased by 3.88% to $45.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
