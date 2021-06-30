 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 18.84% to $21.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 13.75% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares moved upwards by 8.53% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares increased by 3.03% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 2.66% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $191.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares fell 2.59% to $12.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 2.15% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock fell 2.08% to $302.0. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 2.02% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock decreased by 2.0% to $18.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 1.99% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (EXPR + BBIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking Into Express's Return On Capital Employed
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers