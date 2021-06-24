12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares moved upwards by 60.23% to $2.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares moved upwards by 22.98% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 8.65% to $3.89.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 6.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock increased by 5.06% to $84.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares moved upwards by 4.75% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.
Losers
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock declined by 10.04% to $52.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 4.84% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock declined by 2.34% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $112.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 2.05% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock fell 1.67% to $11.81.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 1.65% to $37.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
