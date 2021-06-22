12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares rose 30.08% to $3.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares moved upwards by 19.51% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock rose 18.62% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares increased by 18.26% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 11.76% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
Losers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock declined by 7.43% to $23.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock decreased by 6.43% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.6 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares fell 6.25% to $9.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock fell 5.12% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.0 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock decreased by 4.3% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.1 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers