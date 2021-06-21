 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares moved upwards by 50.79% to $5.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock rose 13.77% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.8 million.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares rose 9.6% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares increased by 8.79% to $37.61. The company's market cap stands at $940.5 million.
  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $29.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares increased by 7.27% to $23.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock declined by 13.44% to $4.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares declined by 7.2% to $16.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock decreased by 6.02% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $547.9 million.
  • Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock fell 4.0% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 3.99% to $33.69. The company's market cap stands at $886.7 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.94% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.

 

 

 

