12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares moved upwards by 50.79% to $5.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock rose 13.77% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.8 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares rose 9.6% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.1 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares increased by 8.79% to $37.61. The company's market cap stands at $940.5 million.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $29.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares increased by 7.27% to $23.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock declined by 13.44% to $4.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares declined by 7.2% to $16.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock decreased by 6.02% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $547.9 million.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock fell 4.0% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 3.99% to $33.69. The company's market cap stands at $886.7 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.94% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
