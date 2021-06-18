12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares moved upwards by 45.96% to $55.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.8 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares increased by 11.96% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares rose 7.79% to $32.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares rose 5.09% to $32.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.8 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares rose 4.34% to $9.6.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock increased by 3.36% to $56.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares declined by 25.96% to $5.42 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 6.48% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 4.64% to $10.08. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock declined by 4.26% to $10.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares declined by 3.17% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 2.84% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
