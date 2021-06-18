 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares moved upwards by 30.04% to $53.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock increased by 17.43% to $18.99.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 6.48% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares rose 6.2% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.0 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 6.98% to $2.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 million.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock declined by 4.14% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 2.83% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.59% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock fell 2.35% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock declined by 2.04% to $79.0. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 billion.

 

 

 

