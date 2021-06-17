11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 6.97% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $38.0.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock rose 4.23% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares increased by 4.01% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.3 million.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock increased by 2.36% to $18.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 6.35% to $3.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock declined by 4.46% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares decreased by 3.83% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 3.69% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock declined by 3.48% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares declined by 3.47% to $54.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers