12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares moved upwards by 45.26% to $9.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.9 million.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock increased by 16.17% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.3 million.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares increased by 10.0% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares moved upwards by 9.48% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares rose 7.36% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock increased by 6.87% to $17.1.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 10.58% to $3.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.1 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares decreased by 5.97% to $4.1.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock declined by 5.92% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.0 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares decreased by 5.09% to $33.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.3 million.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares decreased by 4.69% to $178.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock fell 4.65% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

 

 

 

