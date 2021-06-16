12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 30.94% to $8.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $204.9 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 4.01% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $3.98.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 2.76% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.9 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 2.75% to $48.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million.
Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 13.49% to $6.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock decreased by 8.11% to $23.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares declined by 5.17% to $77.42. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 4.81% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $418.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 3.78% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 3.62% to $29.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
