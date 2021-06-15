11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares rose 6.79% to $4.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $895.6 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock moved upwards by 4.56% to $2.52.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares increased by 4.21% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) stock increased by 4.03% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.3 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 3.6% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 3.17% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $342.1 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares decreased by 9.83% to $5.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 3.81% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock decreased by 2.22% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock fell 2.21% to $4.0.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) stock declined by 1.78% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion.
