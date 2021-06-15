 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock increased by 50.99% to $4.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.5 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares moved upwards by 19.41% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock rose 15.04% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares rose 12.2% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock rose 11.11% to $20.0.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock increased by 10.94% to $7.4.

 

 

Losers

 

  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares decreased by 17.73% to $10.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.7 million.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares decreased by 12.85% to $63.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock declined by 7.95% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock declined by 7.12% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 6.1% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock fell 5.75% to $4.1.

 

 

 

