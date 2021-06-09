 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock rose 248.41% to $7.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock moved upwards by 46.24% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.0 million.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares increased by 27.33% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $570.2 million.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares increased by 19.61% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $714.1 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock increased by 14.35% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 14.31% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares declined by 7.79% to $1.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.4 million.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock fell 7.64% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $204.9 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 6.83% to $26.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $901.6 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 5.98% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares declined by 5.76% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 5.64% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.

 

 

 

