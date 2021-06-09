12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock rose 248.41% to $7.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock moved upwards by 46.24% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.0 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares increased by 27.33% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $570.2 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares increased by 19.61% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $714.1 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock increased by 14.35% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 14.31% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares declined by 7.79% to $1.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.4 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock fell 7.64% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $204.9 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares fell 6.83% to $26.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $901.6 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 5.98% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares declined by 5.76% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 5.64% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers