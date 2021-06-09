12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock rose 41.25% to $8.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 9.62% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares rose 8.05% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.1 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 6.36% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock rose 5.55% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock rose 5.51% to $24.7. The company's market cap stands at $569.0 million.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares decreased by 16.21% to $7.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $200.0 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares fell 9.96% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $781.1 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 7.52% to $23.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 4.01% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 3.74% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares declined by 3.2% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers