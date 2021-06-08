12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $21.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares rose 4.01% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $204.4 million.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares increased by 3.81% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 3.67% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock increased by 3.67% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
Losers
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) stock declined by 9.98% to $3.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock fell 7.55% to $24.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 3.53% to $164.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares declined by 3.16% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.3 million.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock declined by 1.89% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 billion.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares decreased by 1.82% to $227.25.
