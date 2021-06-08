12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares increased by 15.6% to $26.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock increased by 14.08% to $66.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares increased by 10.8% to $28.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 9.75% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.2 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock increased by 7.8% to $5.94.
Losers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 8.91% to $47.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 5.21% to $14.4.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock declined by 3.97% to $15.5.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock decreased by 3.5% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 2.93% to $27.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 2.77% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $251.4 million.
