12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares increased by 15.6% to $26.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock increased by 14.08% to $66.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares increased by 10.8% to $28.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 9.75% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.2 million.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock increased by 7.8% to $5.94.

 

 

Losers

 

  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 8.91% to $47.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 5.21% to $14.4.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock declined by 3.97% to $15.5.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock decreased by 3.5% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 2.93% to $27.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 2.77% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $251.4 million.

 

 

 

