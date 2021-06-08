12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock increased by 19.36% to $6.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.3 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 15.87% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares moved upwards by 12.55% to $10.58. The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock increased by 10.09% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.4 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock increased by 8.21% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) stock moved upwards by 7.15% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock fell 5.11% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares declined by 5.02% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares decreased by 3.14% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock fell 3.11% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.6 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock decreased by 3.02% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $292.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers