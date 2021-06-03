12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares increased by 42.96% to $13.31 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $13.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $10.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock rose 7.83% to $25.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock rose 5.03% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 4.57% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
Losers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 12.73% to $35.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $302.6 million.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock declined by 10.45% to $41.25. The company's market cap stands at $836.1 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock declined by 10.3% to $5.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock decreased by 9.96% to $39.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 6.52% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 6.0% to $35.45.
