12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 9.73% to $1.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) stock rose 9.65% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.5 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock rose 8.81% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares increased by 6.37% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares rose 6.33% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 11.3% to $1.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock fell 8.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares fell 7.76% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $114.2 million.
  • Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares fell 6.07% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $231.3 million.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock fell 5.78% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares fell 5.49% to $80.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.

 

 

 

