12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock moved upwards by 22.59% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares moved upwards by 20.34% to $23.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 15.9% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock moved upwards by 14.43% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares increased by 13.17% to $51.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares rose 11.24% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 11.09% to $3.93 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 8.89% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock decreased by 7.53% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares fell 6.7% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares declined by 4.13% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock fell 3.82% to $7.82.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers