9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 5.11% to $3.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.8 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 2.93% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.3 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $541.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 7.17% to $9.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 4.49% to $21.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock decreased by 3.54% to $41.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares declined by 3.07% to $130.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 3.02% to $26.08. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares decreased by 2.92% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $427.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
