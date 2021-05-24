12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock moved upwards by 14.1% to $2.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock moved upwards by 8.71% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares increased by 8.29% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares rose 7.87% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares rose 7.69% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.3 million.
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shares declined by 47.15% to $15.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock fell 7.17% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $421.2 million.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares declined by 4.86% to $4.51.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares declined by 4.7% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock decreased by 4.43% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $640.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock fell 4.42% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
