12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares increased by 27.34% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares increased by 17.39% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares rose 14.52% to $94.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares moved upwards by 9.78% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.7 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares moved upwards by 6.12% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock fell 11.26% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock declined by 9.9% to $24.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock decreased by 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares decreased by 6.62% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock fell 6.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock declined by 5.61% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
