11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares rose 13.59% to $8.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares increased by 13.38% to $24.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares rose 11.49% to $10.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 10.16% to $24.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 10.02% to $21.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock rose 9.85% to $9.25.
Losers
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares decreased by 21.06% to $29.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 11.72% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 2.72% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares fell 1.87% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers