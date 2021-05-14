 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares moved upwards by 15.47% to $11.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares increased by 10.0% to $22.0. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $125.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 18.44% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 17.7% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $365.6 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 2.73% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares fell 2.36% to $21.15. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock decreased by 2.05% to $108.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DASH + CRCT)

Why DoorDash Stock Is Dashing Higher Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
DoorDash Stock Jumps On Q1 Revenue Beat, Strong Marketplace GOV Guidance
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers