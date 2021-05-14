12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares moved upwards by 15.47% to $11.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares increased by 10.0% to $22.0. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $125.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 18.44% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 17.7% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $365.6 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 2.73% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares fell 2.36% to $21.15. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock decreased by 2.05% to $108.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
