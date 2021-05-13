11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares increased by 17.53% to $94.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) stock rose 15.86% to $45.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares increased by 6.33% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) stock increased by 5.38% to $40.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock rose 4.26% to $15.89. The company's market cap stands at $384.6 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock increased by 4.0% to $95.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock decreased by 4.23% to $40.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 billion.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 3.96% to $57.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock decreased by 3.9% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 3.1% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $186.9 million.
