12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 22.68% to $2.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock increased by 11.14% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock rose 4.79% to $15.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 4.1% to $7.1. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $48.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
Losers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 10.18% to $7.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $144.2 million.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) stock fell 6.93% to $17.2. The company's market cap stands at $570.9 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares decreased by 5.39% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 4.59% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock declined by 4.54% to $23.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 4.22% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
